EXCLUSIVE!

Sasha Pieterse Talks Experiencing "Really Hard" Years of Bullying Over 75-Pound Weight Gain

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 3:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sasha Pieterse is speaking out about the "really hard" two years of her life, during which she was bullied over her weight.

The 22-year-old Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star opens up about being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in a new video for the bullying prevention campaign #ChooseKindness. "I think everybody has been bullied to some degree," Sasha says. "With social media, it makes it really accessible and makes it much easier to hide behind a computer screen."

"I went through something where I gained a lot of weight," she continues. "I gained 75 pounds in about two years, and I couldn't figure out why. I'm healthy, I exercise and I always try to do my best and feel my best. But I had something called PCOS, and it's polycystic ovary disease. I didn't know that's what was happening to me, so during that time when I was trying to figure it out on my own, it was publicized and I was on a TV show so it was documented every week."

Read

Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse Marries Hudson Sheaffer in Ireland

Sasha Pieterse

Disney ABC Television Group

"As an actress, I have an amazing life," Sasha goes on to say. "But one of the hardest parts about what we do for a living is that, I think people think they know you and they also feel comfortable telling you how they feel, even when it's offensive and not appropriate."

"And that was a really hard two years of my life," she shares. "But, the good thing is, I got through it, I came out on the other side, and a huge part of that is because I have such an amazing support system. My friends and my family and my husband are amazing and I don't know, it would've been really hard to do it without them."

Back in May, Sasha and beau Hudson Sheaffer tied the knot at a castle in Ireland.

Watch above to see Sasha talk about her experience in the public eye, in support of Bullying Prevention Month and Disney ABC Television Group's bullying prevention campaign #ChooseKindness.

 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sasha Pieterse , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Dirty John, Connie Britton, Eric Bana

Every Perfect Shot of Connie Britton in the Dirty John Trailer

Shopping: Cozy Blankets and Pillows

19 Cozy Throws and Pillows Just in Time for Fall

Taylor Swift

Why Taylor Swift Finally Got Political

Joey King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Joey King's Transformation Into Convicted Murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Will Give You Chills

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Nina Dobrev Are Loving This Fall Shirt Style

Shameless

Cameron Monaghan Is Leaving Shameless Too

Post Malone Makes Drastic Change His Appearance

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.