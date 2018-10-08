Cameron Monaghan Is Leaving Shameless Too

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 2:11 PM
Shameless' Gallagher family is losing another member. Cameron Monaghan announced he's also leaving the Showtime comedy. His exit comes on the heels of Emmy Rossum's departure announcement.
The actor made his announcement on Instagram with a series of photos.
"I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years. I was the tender age of fifteen when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally. I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious," he wrote.
"All good things come to an end. An old cliche, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends," he continued. "The next episode will be my last. I have known since last year, but I didn't want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian's unsure journey with his character. This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I'd like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We'll meet again?"
Rossum, who did not give her exit date, also hinted at a possible return to the series down the line.
Monaghan also appears on Fox's Batman prequel series Gotham.
Request for comment from Showtime was not immediately returned.
Shameless airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on Showtime.
