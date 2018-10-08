Cardi B Admits She Wants to "Gain Back" Some of Her Baby Weight

Cardi B is saying "I Like It" to her body, but there's one little thing she wants to change.

The rapper posed in an Instagram photo wearing leather pants, a bra and a patterned jacket showing off her toned stomach and body. The "Bodak Yellow" singer gave birth to her baby Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10 and has since been in awe and shock of how her body has transformed since then. "Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back," she wrote on Instagram. She also called herself "Skinnymomma."

Cardi has talked extensively about her postpartum emotions, fatigue and workout routine. She told E! News during New York Fashion Week—and right before her blowout fight with Nicki Minaj—that she has "never worked out in my life." Dancing is what keeps her toned and fulfills her cardio needs.