Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams Welcome First Child

Troian Bellisario and husband Patrick J. Adams are now a family of three!

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress has given birth to her and the 37-year-old Suits star's first child, a baby girl, E! News has learned.

Adams also posted the news on Instagram.

"The world just got 8lbs heavier," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It's a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful."

Bellisario had kept away from the spotlight amid her pregnancy. Speculation that Bellisario was expecting sparked in May after photographers spotted her showcasing a small baby bump while on the beach with Adams in Mykonos. The sighting came weeks after the two attended his co-star Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry. E! News confirmed her pregnancy in August. Bellisario was later photographed out and about a few more times while pregnant.

"I'm really happy for her," Hale told Us Weekly in August about Bellisario's pregnancy. "I think we've all known for a bit."