Lil Wayne's Atlanta Concert Abruptly Ends Amid Fears of Gunfire

Lil Wayne's Sunday performance ended in panic.

The rapper, who recently released his 12th studio album Tha Carter V, was scheduled as the final performer at the 14th annual A3C Festival & Conference in Atlanta this weekend. However, less than an hour after taking the stage Sunday night, attendees fled the outdoor stage area at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in fear of gunshots.

Amid an investigation, police told E! News, "It appears that someone in the crowd at the event located in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Central Ave. yelled that they heard gunshots. This caused people at the event to attempt to flee the location."

According to police, there have been approximately 12 minor injuries reported to police, such as ankle injuries and cuts from attempting to jump fences. "At this time, we have been unable to locate any evidence to support claims that shots were fired," police added. "The investigation continues."