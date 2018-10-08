Lil Wayne's Atlanta Concert Abruptly Ends Amid Fears of Gunfire

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 7:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lil Wayne

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Lil Wayne's Sunday performance ended in panic. 

The rapper, who recently released his 12th studio album Tha Carter V, was scheduled as the final performer at the 14th annual A3C Festival & Conference in Atlanta this weekend. However, less than an hour after taking the stage Sunday night, attendees fled the outdoor stage area at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in fear of gunshots. 

Amid an investigation, police told E! News, "It appears that someone in the crowd at the event located in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Central Ave. yelled that they heard gunshots. This caused people at the event to attempt to flee the location."

According to police, there have been approximately 12 minor injuries reported to police, such as ankle injuries and cuts from attempting to jump fences. "At this time, we have been unable to locate any evidence to support claims that shots were fired," police added. "The investigation continues."

Photos

Christina Milian & Lil Wayne's ''Do It'' Music Video: BTS Pics!

The festival issued an initial statement late Sunday, also confirming there were no weapons involved. 

"Sadly, there was an altercation tonight that ended Lil Wayne's performance. We are still collecting information to determine exactly what happened and will provide follow up information as soon as we know more details. Please be assured that law enforcement officers present have confirmed there were no weapons involved," the statement read. "This was a very unfortunate way to end what had been an otherwise amazing week of music, friendships, and connections. Thank you to everyone for your amazing usuport and positive energy all week. We love y'all."

Video captured on the scene shows the panicked crowd running to get out. Warning: profane language was used. 

On Twitter, the rapper expressed concern for his fans, writing, "Hope everyone at A3C is safe!!"

E! News has reached out to Lil Wayne's rep for any additional comment. 

Last weekend, chaos broke out at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival after a fence barrier collapsed. Attendees thought they heard shots fired and fled in a stampede. However, authorities swiftly confirmed there was no gunfire. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Iggy Azalea, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Iggy Azalea Cancels Her Second Tour in 3 Years

Shawn Mendes, Jimmy Fallon, Tonight Show

Shawn Mendes, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Perform With Classroom Instruments

Shawn Mendes Performs "Treat You Better" on "The Tonight Show"

Cardi B

From a Blockbuster Album to a Baby: Cardi B Has Done All These Things in Just One Year

XXXTentacion

How XXXTentacion's Career Spiked After His Tragic Death

Carrie Underwood, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sing Along With the PCAs Country Artist Finalists & Watch Their Best Music Videos Now!

Post Malone

How Post Malone Transcended a One-Hit Wonder and Became Apart of Hip-Hop's A-List

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.