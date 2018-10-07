Wells Adams Shuts Down Fan Who Criticized Sarah Hyland's Glasses

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 7, 2018 12:17 PM

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Don't come for Sarah Hyland, unless you want to incur the wrath of her very protective boyfriend, Wells Adams.

The Bachelorette alum was rather peeved about a couple of not-so-flattering comments fans have made about her on Instagram in recent days.

On Saturday, Adams posted a photo of the two standing in line for the bathroom at a 2018 pre-Emmys party. Hyland wore a black patterned strapless gown and glasses.

"I don't get the glasses look at all," one person commented.

"Oh, it's so she can see s--t," Adams replied.

A day earlier, the reality star cursed out a fan who implied Hyland is too skinny in a bikini mirror selfie that she shared on her own Instagram page.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Cutest Pics

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Instagram

Instagram

"Eat a doughnut," the person wrote.

"Eat s--t," Adams replied.

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Instagram

Instagram

The couple met online and went public with their relationship around Halloween last year, when they revealed joint Stranger Things costumes.

Hyland and Adams celebrated the one-year anniversary of their first kiss less than a month ago.

"1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing," Hyland wrote on Instagram at the time. "In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams. ❤️ *YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE*"

"Best year of my life. I love you to Pluto and back @sarahhyland," Adams wrote on his page.

