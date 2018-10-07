Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner Expecting Baby No. 3

Jamie Dornan and Amelia "Millie" Warner are about to become a family of five.

The 36-year-old actor, who plays Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades films, and his 36-year-old wife, a musician, are expecting their third child, E! News has confirmed. They have not revealed their baby's sex.

The couple, who wed in 2013, are already parents to daughters Dulcie, 4, and Elva, who is 2 and 1/2.

"Being a dad is the best," Dornan told the Sunday Times, which earlier reported the new baby news. "I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by."

Last week, Dornan talked about his kids in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying he and his wife were currently planning Dulcie's fifth birthday party, which will be disco-themed. He said her last two birthdays were Winnie the Pooh-themed and he dressed up as Tigger.