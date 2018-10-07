Cheetah Girls' Sabrina Bryan Marries Jordan Lundberg

  By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 7, 2018 8:16 AM

Sabrina Bryan, Jordan Lundberg

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan has a new title: Bride.

The 34-year-old actress and musical performer married her beau Jordan Lundberg on Saturday. She and the 27-year-old strategic accounts manager tied the knot at Wayne Newton's Casa De Shenandoah in Las Vegas, People reported.

Kiely Williams, who was Bryan's bandmate in the Cheetah Girls musical group and her co-star in the Disney Original Movies of the same name some 15 years ago, served as one of her maids-of-honor—returning the favor, as Bryan had been her maid-of-honor at her wedding in 2016.

The bride wore a long sleeve, backless, custom fairytale Hayley Paige ball gown, featuring an illusion neckline, beaded handmade appliqués and a layered tulle skirt. She also wore a custom-made reception dress with a plunging neckline and low back detailing, from the same designer. The groom wore a dark tux. 

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

Bryan told Bridal Guide that she first visited the venue when she and Newton were contestants on Dancing With the Stars in 2007. Several of their co-stars attended the wedding, including pro dancer Louis Van Amstel, who was the bride's partner during the show's All-Stars season in 2012. He posted a selfie from the wedding.

Bryan and Lundberg dated for more than five years before he proposed in April 2017 during a trip to Ireland.

"After our first year together, I knew he was the one," Bryan told People. "Now, seven years later, we knew it was the perfect time for us to start a new chapter. We are blessed to have enjoyed many precious memories together and are excited to begin our adventures as husband and wife!"

