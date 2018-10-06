Olivia Wilde, Ellen Pompeo, Justin Hartley and More Celebs Attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 6:40 PM

Wilmer Valderrama, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Actors, models and other famous faces descended on the green polo fields at Will Rogers State Park in Los Angeles for the 9th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

This Is Us stars including Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley attended the gathering as well as Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo. Wilmer Valderrama Kendall Jenner, Rumer Willis and more made there rounds while toasting champagne flutes and rosé glasses. The Polo Classic is a time for women and men to dust off their best hats and stay cool in their most fashionable linen. Other than enjoying beverages and chatting with fellow celebrities, a polo match takes center field, with world-renowned player Nacho Figueras at the center of it all.

According to an eyewitness, many of these celebrities were enjoying catching up with each other and taking photos. Wilmer and Mandy laughed and chatted for a while as Olivia and Jason took cute couples photos together throughout the day.

This Is Us Season 3: See What the Pearsons Are Up to Now

Check out some of the arrivals below and their fashionable choices for the polo event.

Kendall Jenner, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a short blue dress and pointed white shoes at the event. 

Karen Gillan, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Karen Gillan

The Jumanji star wore a flowing red dress and matching red heels.

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

The comedian kept things casual in pants and a blazer, but Wilde glowed in her light blue wide-legged suit.

Kaley Cuoco, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

The future Harley Quinn went with a matching two-piece outfit with various patterns.

Justin Hartley, Chrishell Stause Hartley, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Hartley

The This Is Us star and his wife both opted for cool colors and patterns at the polo game.

Wilmer Valderrama, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama looked cool and cozy in a turtleneck and blazer.

Ellen Pompeo, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

Dr. Grey looks red-hot in her long-sleeve dress and casual white kicks.

Harry Shum Jr, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Harry Shum Jr.

The Crazy Rich Asians star kept it classy in his black and white jacket over his white shirt and pants.

Mandy Moore, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star was all smiles at the Polo Classic.

Garcelle Beauvais, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Garcelle Beauvais

The Magicians actress stunned in a blue and green halter dress at the Polo Classic.

Angela Sarafyan, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Angela Sarafyan

The Westworld actress was a vision in roses at the Polo Classic.

Rebel Wilson, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star looked aca-awesome in a long black dress.

Abbie Cornish, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Abbie Cornish

The Jack Ryan star kept it cool and seasonal in a black dress with a leaf print.

Molly Sims, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Molly Sims

The model was a vision in violet while rocking a long dress.

Rumer Willis, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rumer Willis

The model kept it classic with black and white tones at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

Victoria Justice, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Victoria Justice

The Victorious star opted for a one-shoulder dress at the polo event.

Camilla Belle, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Camilla Belle

The actress wore a black and white plaid pattern in a matching two-piece outfit to the event.

The source also told E! News that Justin Hartley and his wife Chrishell Stause Hartley looked "very happy" as they mingled with other guests. Fashion designer Rachel Zoe tweeted from the event (looking extremely trendy, of course) and wrote, "Thank you @nachofigueras and for another beautiful afternoon." She attended the Polo Classic with her oldest son, Skyler Berman.

--Reporting by Amanda Williams

