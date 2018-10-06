Olivia Wilde, Ellen Pompeo, Justin Hartley and More Celebs Attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Actors, models and other famous faces descended on the green polo fields at Will Rogers State Park in Los Angeles for the 9th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

This Is Us stars including Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley attended the gathering as well as Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo. Wilmer Valderrama Kendall Jenner, Rumer Willis and more made there rounds while toasting champagne flutes and rosé glasses. The Polo Classic is a time for women and men to dust off their best hats and stay cool in their most fashionable linen. Other than enjoying beverages and chatting with fellow celebrities, a polo match takes center field, with world-renowned player Nacho Figueras at the center of it all.

According to an eyewitness, many of these celebrities were enjoying catching up with each other and taking photos. Wilmer and Mandy laughed and chatted for a while as Olivia and Jason took cute couples photos together throughout the day.