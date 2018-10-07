The Definitive Guide to The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Juiciest Scandals and Feuds

Season Six

With the cast remaining in tact from the previous season (NeNe was back in town for good after her sitcom had been quickly canceled), the sixth season's big drama, initially, came courtesy of Kandi and her engagement. Remember how we said Mama Joyce would come to play a major role in the series? This is when it began, as she immediately made her dislike and distrust in her daughter's new fiance abundantly clear. What it all really boiled down to? "I don't want you to choke on a chicken bone and him be able to come over here and tell me I got to get out," Joyce told her daughter, fearful of her own gravy train coming to an end someday. This ugly hectoring of her daughter's new love would last all season--and then some. (And to be honest, we're not entirely convinced that it's not still happening today.)

Season six was a season of change for some wives (NeNe was reconciled with Gregg, Porsha was divorcing from Kordell, and Kenya was busy defending herself from accusations of having sent sexual text messages to Apollo) and never was that more clear than the shifting dynamic in NeNe and Cynthia's friendship. From a brutal disagreement about parenting styles while in Savannah to NeNe's many skirmishes with Peter, where she called him a bitch in one for his habit of inserting himself into arguments amongst the ladies, these former besties were not in the best place by season's end.