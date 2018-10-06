Melania Trump's Latest Outfit Draws Comparisons to Michael Jackson and Indiana Jones Villain

First Lady Melania Trump's sartorial decisions in Egypt left Twitter in a flurry. She began her four-country tour of Africa on Oct. 1 where she visited Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

Trump's outfits have been known to cause a stir among fans and critics alike. What she wore on her trip to visit the pyramids and Great Sphinx instantly drew comparisons to fellow pop culture icons, including Michael Jackson, Dr. René Belloq of Indiana Jones' Raiders of the Lost Ark fame and more. On this outing, she wore a tan blazer, a white button-down shirt, cream-colored pants and black flats. She also had on a tan fedora and black tie.

Trump told reporters that the central message of her trip was to "show the world we care." According to Associated Press, she also said, "I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear," after a hat she wore drew ire and comparisons to British colonialism of Kenya.

Many Twitter users see a resemblance between the First Lady and Michael Jackson in his "Smooth Criminal" music video. In it, Jackson wears a tan suit, tan fedora and black tie. Dr. Belloq wore a similar outfit.