How Post Malone Transcended a One-Hit Wonder and Became Apart of Hip-Hop's A-List

"I don't even understand how, you know, I got where I am and how I did. It doesn't make any sense to me."

Post Malone, speaking to Paper magazine in 2017, is the first to admit he lacks the prototypical celebrity archetype. Critics might argue Malone's persona (he rocked a mullet before getting bangs and later tattooing "Always Tired" under his eyes) and cookie-cutter beginnings (he opened for Justin Bieberon tour) would keep the hip-hop world from taking him seriously. But three years after his debut single "White Iverson" became an instant hit, Post Malone is a far cry from the "one-hit wonder" he once described himself as.

The 23-year-old rapper's overnight success story begins in 2015, when he relocated from his native Texas to Los Angeles and uploaded "White Iverson" to his SoundCloud account. Within a month, Malone (whose real name is Austin Post) would sign to Republic Records and perform at Kylie Jenner's 18th birthday celebration. There he caught the attention of Kanye West, who recruited him to collab on "Fade" from West's seventh studio album, The Life of Pablo.

Malone's first major brush with stardom came courtesy of Bieber, who tapped his newfound friend for the opening slot of his 2016 Purpose World Tour. In short, he called the experience "very different."