Amber Rose Dresses Up Like a Sexy Bride at SlutWalk 2018

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Here comes the bride, Amber Rose. But she's not getting married again; she's sending a message.
The 34-year-old glamour model wore a sexy wedding outfit—a short white corset dress and matching thigh-high stockings, a garter and a veil—to her fourth annual Amber Rose SlutWalk march and festival in Los Angeles on Saturday. She paired the look with white sneakers and a long blonde wig.
Rose, who has been married before in real life to Wiz Khalifa, carried a sign that read, "Wife a slut. We're more fun."
The annual Amber Rose SlutWalk aims to empower women and end rape culture, victim blaming and body shaming.
"I feel like my SlutWalk is sexually liberating, body positive and we're fighting back," Rose told E! News. "We're allowed to be sexy. We're allowed to dress how we want. It's not an invitation to touch us inappropriately...we're just not taking any s--t any more. It's done. It's over."
The event comes amid a growing number of protests and open dialogue against sexual assault and harassment around the country, bolstered by the #MeToo movement and Times Up campaign. The scheduled march also comes hours before the Senate will vote whether or not to confirm President Donald Trump's pick for Supreme Court Justice, judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. He has denied the allegations.
At the SlutWalk, Rose talked to E! News about how she has taught her and Khalifa's son Sebastian about consent.
"He's 5 years old and he already likes girls and he likes to kiss girls on the lips," she said. "Initially, when I first brought him to school, I saw he was kissing girls on the lips and some of the girls were like, 'Oh Sebastian, stop," while other girls were like, 'OK." And I told him, 'Baby, when they say no, you can't lean in and force them to kiss you, buddy. They have to say, 'OK.' And if they say, 'OK,' then by all means, go ahead and kiss them.'"
"He's 5. He's an innocent little boy. But as he gets older, he's going to know, 'My mom taught me if a girl says no, bro, it's no, and that's it," she said.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Inspired by the original Toronto SlutWalk, Rose launched her own in Los Angeles in 2015.
"A lot of things pertaining to SlutWalk happened to me," Rose told Harper's BAZAAR last month. "I didn't know how to articulate what was going on and why I was feeling this way. It was because I was sexually assaulted, I had been raped, and I was slut-shamed. I was victim-blamed, as well. I didn't really have words to those things that were happening to me until I started looking online and seeing things and realizing I wasn't alone, and that I now have a platform where I can help other women who are recovering and healing."
Rose, known for her revealing styles online, dressed up as a sexy superheroine named Captain Save a Hoe at her 2017 SlutWalk. She sported black lingerie at the 2016 and 2015 events.
"It doesn't matter what we have on," she told Harper's BAZAAR. "It's still not an excuse to come and touch me inappropriately or assume I want to f--k you—because I don't."
Rose's bridal outfit at Saturday's SlutWalk may have also been an homage to Stephanie Seymour's look in Guns N' Roses' iconic 1991 music video "November Rain." Rose shared a clip of it on Instagram in July as a belated birthday homage to guitarist Slash, saying that he was her childhood hero and that listening to his guitar solo in the song helped her overcome many fears during her life.