Kate Hudson Shares First Photo of Her Baby Girl Rani Rose

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 11:37 AM

Nice to meet you, Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson posted on her Instagram page on Saturday the first public photo of her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa's newborn daughter, four days after the actress gave birth to the child. In the pic, Rani is sleeping in a hospital cot while swaddled in her hospital blanket and wearing a hospital-issued knit baby cap with a ribbon.

"Our little rosebud," the actress wrote.

Hudson had revealed on Wednesday that she had a day before welcomed her baby girl, her first daughter, first baby with Fujikawa and third child overall.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie), after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," Hudson had said. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

She added, "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

Hudson had announced her pregnancy with Rani in April via a video of her at her baby's sex reveal party.

Rani joins big brothers Ryder Robinson, Hudson's son with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy, her son with ex Matthew Bellamy

