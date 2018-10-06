Kate Hudson Shares First Photo of Her Baby Girl Rani Rose

Hudson had revealed on Wednesday that she had a day before welcomed her baby girl, her first daughter, first baby with Fujikawa and third child overall.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie), after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," Hudson had said. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

She added, "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."