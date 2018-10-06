15 Halloween Clothes That Aren't Actually Costumes

Instagram/Wildfox
by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 6:00 AM
While there are some people out there that subscribe to the go big or go home Halloween costume mentality, we reserve the right to respectfully disagree.
What if the occasion doesn't call for a head-to-toe witch's costume? Or what if you just don't want to try that hard? Whatever you're reason is, you're allowed to keep things low-key for Halloween. Besides, wouldn't you rather wear a comfy oversized skeleton sweatshirt instead of a tricky, hard-to-put-on costume?
We sure would. So if easy, breezy, but still festive is the look you're going for, keep on scrolling friends!
BUY IT: Boohoo Halloween Basic Witch Tee, $10
BUY IT: Wildfox Jack-O-Heart Margot Bodysuit, $98
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Black Bat Print Bike Short, $18
BUY IT: Wildfox X-Ray Vision Roadtrip Sweater, $124
BUY IT: Boohoo Plus 'Yass Witches' Slogan Halloween T-Shirt, $10
BUY IT: Nasty Gal Girls Bite Back Tee, $15
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Red Devil Slogan Jersey Thong Bodysuit, $18
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Plus Red Scream Queen Oversized T Shirt, $18
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Black Cat Print Bodycon Dress, $25
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Black Zombie Hands Slogan Bodycon Dress, $25
BUY IT: Nasty Gal Bone to Pick Tee Dress, $18
BUY IT: Nasty Gal Skeletons in the Closet Mini Dress, $15
BUY IT: Nasty Gal No-Body 's Fool Skeleton Jumpsuit, $20
BUY IT: Wildfox Spooky AF No9 Tee, $66
BUY IT: Wildfox Party Perry Thermal, $88
One Q: Can we wear these all year long?
