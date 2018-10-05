Breaking Down All of Khloe Kardashian's Cryptic Social Media Messages

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian has been raising some eyebrows and concern among fans lately over some new, cryptic social media posts.
The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has used viral inspirational quotes, the type you may have seen on say, a Pinterest board, to express herself on Instagram in the past. However, she increased the frequency of such posts this week.
On Friday, she posted three quotes on her Instagram Stories.
The first appeared to be a grumble written in her own words: "Tbh there is literally like three people in the world who I can hang out with for more than four hours without wanting to strangle them."
The second was a viral quote: "I hate judgmental people. I'm more like, oh hey you smoke? Good for you. Oh hey you drink? Drink the f--k on. You don't? Well, good for you. You wear a ton of makeup? Cool. You don't? Well all f--king right. I don't care if you have tattoos or piercings, I don't care if you have money or you don't, I don't care if you have a f--king past. I'm in no position to judge and neither are you."
A third post was another viral quote: "Lord, grant me the serenity to accept stupid people the way they are, courage to maintain my self-control, and wisdom to know that if I act on it, I will probably be in jail."
On Thursday, Khloe posted on Instagram photos of her modeling a pink jacket, writing, "All of that, and you're still standing. I am proud of you! You're doing a great job! Keep going."
On Wednesday, she posted the viral quote, "If you've been brutally broken, but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you're a bad--- with a heart of an angel."
Earlier this week, Khloe shared on her Instagram Stories this viral quote, which is often attributed to author, scientist and personal development coach Isaiah Hankel: "Don't ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness. You're responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with."
Suffice to say, Khloe is going through something.
It's been a tough few months for her; she and her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson weathered a cheating scandal involving him, which erupted just before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson, her first child, in April.
Khloe has also gone on an inspirational quote posting spree in 2016, the year she went through a breakup, and finally divorced Lamar Odom, months after aiding his recovery following his late 2015 drug overdose.
That February, soon after it was revealed she and NBA player James Harden had split, the reality star shared on Instagram a graphic that read, "You never really see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air." She did get more personal as well, writing in a lengthy caption, "Let me remind you that we don't need anybody's approval to be happy in life. It's on you to validate and accept your version of happiness. Take the control back."
"Letting go means freeing yourself from something that is no longer beneficial to your personal growth," she wrote. "It means removing toxic people and toxic mindsets from your life so that you can make room for relationships and ideas that are conducive to your happiness and ever evolving personal expansion."
In April 2016, Khloe shared another cryptic post, a graphic of a quote from Nayyirah Waheed, author of the 2013 book salt., who stated, "Someone can be madly in love with you and still not be ready. They can love you in a way you have never been loved and still not join you on the bridge. And whatever their reasons you must leave."
"Just because someone doesn't love you the way you love them, doesn't mean they don't love you with all their heart," Khloe wrote.
The following November, while pregnant with True, and a few months after she started dating Tristan, Khloe posted a graphic of another viral inspirational quote, "Fate loves the fearless." Her caption was almost identical to her February post.
A month later, Khloe finalized her divorce from Odom.
In May 2016, Khloe explained on her website why she shares quotes on social media.
"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that the quotes I post on Instagram are deep insights into my problems," she said. "I don't only post quotes when I'm going through something."
"Quotes are allowed to move you and make you feel a certain way—it doesn't mean that you even have to have experienced what the quote is referencing," she continued. "That's what poetry is all about! 95 percent of my quotes are just things that move me and make me feel good."
