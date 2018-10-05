What Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's Prison Sentence Means For His Wedding

Fri., Oct. 5, 2018

Nothing is going to stand in the way of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and the love of his life, not even prison.

On Friday, the reality star was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for tax evasion. Following the sentencing, The Situation's lawyer, Henry E. Klingeman, told E! News Mike has 30 to 60 days to surrender, during which he plans to marry his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce. In a statement, Klingeman said, "Michael accepts the Court's judgment. He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, next month, and moving forward together after he serves his sentence."

Preparations for the pair's wedding are already underway, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi recently revealed the bride-to-be has already chosen the dress of her dreams. "We just went for her dress fitting so you know she is putting on the dress and doing all the fun bride stuff but she is freaking out too," Snooki shared in a recent interview.

And, of course, The Jersey Shore family is going to be heavily involved in their friend's big day. Even Snooki and Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughters are getting in on the action as flower girls. Snooki said, "Both of our girls Giovanna and Jenni's daughter, Meilani, are going to be the flower girls, he just asked us. You are going to see it on the show and we are super excited."

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison

Ahead of the court date, The Situation and Lauren celebrated their engagement with a wedding shower, which was held in Marlboro, New Jersey. At the time the engaged couple exclusively told E! News, "It was such an amazing day celebrating our love for each other with all of our closest families and friends! You felt the love in the room. We are excited to see what the future holds and can't wait to share with our family, friends and fans."

The reality star proposed to Pesce on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In a romantic and emotional speech, Sorrentino told his girlfriend, "I fell in love with you because you loved me when I could've even love myself."

We can already hear the wedding bells ringing.

