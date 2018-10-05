Jamie Dornan Gets Bashful After Hearing He's a PCAs Finalist and Proves He's Not Exactly Like Christian Grey After All

Christian Grey will see you now!

Jamie Dornan, who has played Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise for three years now, is officially a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist, and he didn't see it coming.

On Thursday, E! News caught up with the Irish actor at the premiere for My Dinner with Hervé, which premieres Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. exclusively on HBO, and informed him of his finalist status. Despite stripping down on screen and being exposed to his fans for three movies now, he got a little bashful when he learned that he was up for the iconic role.

"No. For what?" Dornan told E! News at the event when asked if he had heard about his PCAs finalist nod. "Oh, wow," he continued. "It's news to me, no."

Clearly, the 36-year-old actor had no clue that he would be a finalist for Drama Movie Star of 2018, and his facial expressions after learning that his sexy role in Fifty Shades Freed earned it for him were too funny.