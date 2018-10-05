Lady Gaga Can't Stop Telling the Same 2 Bradley Cooper Stories

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 11:25 AM
Did you hear the one about how Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper bonded over a pasta dinner? How about the one about how wowed she was by his singing "from the gut"?
The singer stars alongside the Oscar-nominated actor in A Star Is Born, which marks his directorial debut. The two have spent the past few weeks promoting the film. Gaga appears to be enamored by two specific stories about Cooper; she has told them multiple times to various press outlets—not an uncommon occurrence among stars promoting movies.
In late August, Cooper and Gaga told EW they had chemistry from the moment they met.
"It's one of those things. And I think also we're both from the East Coast...Before I knew it, I was making him spaghetti and meatballs," the singer said. "It felt right. I was really kind of willing to do anything to show the studio and to show him that I had what it took to play this role."
In early September, Gaga said at a panel for A Star Is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival, "From the moment that [Cooper] came to my home and I opened the door and we locked eyes, I felt an instant connection with him. You know, we're both from the East Coast, and we're both Italian, so before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers, you know, and we were eating together. And then he said, 'Do you want to sing this song called 'Midnight Special?'"
"Then all of a sudden he began to sing and I said, I just stopped playing instantly, and I looked at him and I said, 'Bradley, your voice is incredible. You have a real voice,'" she said. "He sings from his soul. He sings from his gut."
Gaga also told E! News, "We had just an instant connection. I could just see it in his eyes. And when I heard him sing for the first time, I stopped dead in my tracks, playing the piano, and I looked over to him and I said, 'Bradley, you can sing!' Oh my gosh! It was wonderful."
Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
She told ET, "We're both from the East Coast, we're both coming from Italian families, I was like 'Are you hungry?' I cooked him up some leftover pasta, and we were eating, and before I knew it, he said, 'I would like to sing with you, if that's OK.'"
"And we went to the piano, and I printed out the sheet music for a song that he wanted to sing called 'Midnight Special,'" Gaga continued. "I sat down and started to play, and he began to sing and I just stopped instantly in my tracks, and I looked at him and I said, 'Bradley, you have an incredible voice, you sing from your gut, you sing from your soul, you sing from the nectar of your being.'"
Peter Lindbergh/Warner Bros.
Also in September, Vogue published its own interview with Gaga and Cooper. He noted that she fed him spaghetti and meatballs.
"Before I knew it, I was making him lunch and we were talking," Gaga said. "And then he said, 'I want to see if we can sing this song ["Midnight Special"] together...I printed out the sheet music, and he had the lyrics on his phone, and I sat down at the piano and started to play, and then Bradley started to sing and I stopped. 'Oh, my God, Bradley, you have a tremendous voice.'"
"He sings from his gut, from the nectar!" the singer continued. "I knew instantly. This guy could play a rock star. And I don't think there are a lot of people in Hollywood who can. That was the moment I knew this film could be something truly special."
Gaga echoed those comments on Good Morning America in an interview released on Friday.
"I was blown away by his voice," she said. "Because he sings from his gut."
