Former Bachelor Contestant Cristy Caserta Dead at 38

Bachelor Nation has lost another one of its own.

Cristy Caserta, a lawyer who competed on season 15 of The Bachelor in 2011, has died at age 38.

The former reality show contestant suffered a seizure on Thursday and went into cardiac arrest. She was then was transported to a hospital, where she subsequently died, a spokesperson for the Sunrise Police Department in Sunrise, Florida told E! News on Friday. An autopsy is scheduled for later in the day.

On The Bachelor, she was one of 30 women who competed for the affections of star Brad Womack. She was sent home during the first week.

In January, Caserta began a job working as a corporate lawyer for a healthcare staffing agency in Sunrise. She worked as a lawyer at a different company during her time on The Bachelor and was granted leave to appear on the show.