Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for tax evasion.

The reality star arrived to federal court in Newark, N.J. on Friday morning prepared to learn his fate. Before entering the courthouse, Sorrentino held the door for his fiancée Lauren Pesce as she got out of the car and then greeted his Jersey Shore castmates—Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, DJ Pauly D, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick—who embraced the couple with hugs and kisses.

Donning a suit and tie, the reality star did not answer shouted questions as he made his way into court, but did smile when one reporter asked how he was doing.

The Situation's brother Marc Sorrentino was sentenced first to 24 months in prison and will have to pay restitution, though the judge has not yet determined a figure. Marc was also fined $75,000, which he must pay within 30 days. He can surrender to prison voluntarily and will be under supervised release for one year following his sentence. Mike was then sentenced to less than a year in prison.