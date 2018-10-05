Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley's Relationship Is "Strong" After "Rough Time"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 9:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Instagram

Instagram

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley are the "best" they've "ever been."

The Jersey Shore star and the mother of his child have been through many ups and downs over the last year. In late April, less than one month after welcoming their daughter Ariana Sky, the couple called it quits. The split came after a series of explosive social media fights, including one broadcast on Instagram Live.

A month later, an insider told us that Ron and Jen were "peaceful" for the sake of their daughter. Then in early June, the duo was involved in a domestic dispute in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to E! News that Ron and Jen got into a physical altercation at Planet Hollywood. E! News confirmed at the time that the fight was sparked by the sudden death of Jen's beloved dog. 

Read

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Breaks Down Crying in Jersey Shore Family Vacation Teaser

Weeks later, Jen was arrested for alleged domestic battery. She was taken into custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where she was later released after meeting $3,000 bail. The Clark County District Attorney's office confirmed to E! News in early July that Jen will not face charges for the alleged domestic battery incident. The case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Shortly after, Ronnie and Jen celebrated the Fourth of July together and seemingly have been back on since then. A source confirmed to E! News that the couple is "back together" in August as they spent time with their baby girl in Puerto Rico.

"They've been quiet about it but it's been about a month now," a source told E! News at the time. "They want peace and they want things to work out for the baby's sake.

Read

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's Ex Jen Harley Will Not Face Charges in Domestic Battery Case

On Thursday, the couple took Ariana and Jen's son Mason to Central Park in New York City, where they snapped some adorable photos.

Later on, Jen took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her and Ronnie embracing.

"How we are all the time," Jen captioned the video. "We went through a rough time but we are strong and best we've ever been. I love you and have your back always."

On Friday, Ron showed his support for Jersey Shore co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino by attending his tax evasion sentencing in New Jersey.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jamie Dornan, Graham Norton Show

Jamie Dornan Gets Bashful After Hearing He's a PCAs Finalist and Proves He's Not Exactly Like Christian Grey After All

ESC: Best Dressed, Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier and Adwoa Aboah Dress Up Their Fall Boots and More Best Dressed Stars

Ariana Grande

You'll Never Guess Why Ariana Grande Has a Baby Crib in Her Apartment

Branded: Adele

How Adele Earned $11 Million During Her Year Off

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga Can't Stop Telling the Same 2 Bradley Cooper Stories

Cardi B Tells Sneaky Way Offset Surprised Her With New Lambo

Shenae Grimes

Shenae Grimes Feels "Proud and Empowered" in New Photo of Her Post-Baby Body

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.