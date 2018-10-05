Kristen Bell, Kim Kardashian and More Celeb Moms Reveal How Gross Their Kids Are

Kristen Bell is here to remind you that as much as parents love their kids, children can sometimes be, well, gross.

The Veronica Mars and Frozen star, who shares two young daughters with husband Dax Shepard, and fellow celebs moms such as Kim Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson got candid about the not-so-glamorous side of raising little ones on an episode of her EllenTube series Momsplaining on Friday. The stars spoke individually about some of the gross things their kids have done, while Bell also talked to other children and their parents.

"Hi, I'm Kristen Bell. And I had butt worms. Had. Relax," the actress began, speaking about what are likely pinworms while wearing a yellow hazmat suit and protective goggles and a mask, like the characters from Breaking Bad.

"But it's not my fault," she said. "I got them from my beautiful, special children. Seriously, you guys, kids are gross."