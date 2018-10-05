Princess Eugenie's Fiancé Jack Brooksbank Says He's "Terrified" Ahead of the Royal Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 8:31 AM

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank

Karwai Tang/WireImage

We're just one week away from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding!

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is set to tie the knot with the Casamigos ambassador on Friday, Oct. 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The venue is the same location where Eugenie's cousin, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle just months ago on May 19.

"I'm not stressed at all," Eugenie said of her upcoming nuptials in September's British Vogue. "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

While Eugenie might not be stressed, her fiancé has revealed that he's "terrified" for one particular part of the wedding festivities.

"I'll need to take a few minutes for myself before the speeches because I'm terrified. It's very exciting but I'm a little bit nervous," he confessed to Daily Mail's Sebastian Shakespeare.

And while Jack "can't say" whether or not George Clooney will be in attendance at the royal ceremony, he did confirm that they'll be serving Casamigos at the wedding festivities.

Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, announced their engagement in Jan. 2018 after eight years together. The couple was first introduced by mutual friends during a skiing trip to Switzerland in 2010. Jack proposed to Eugenie while on vacation in Nicaragua in early 2018 with with a pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring.

Weeks later, the couple opened up about their relationship in their first joint interview on BBC's The One Show With Matt Baker. During the interview, Eugenie said it was love at first sight, sharing, "We fell in love and we have the same passions and drive for life."

Jack also dished about Eugenie's engagement ring during the interview, saying, "I went and found an amazing padparadscha sapphire, but then didn't want to do anything until Eugenie had signed off on it."

