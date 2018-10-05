Cardi B Reveals the Sneaky Way Offset Surprised Her With a Lamborghini

Offset gave Cardi B the ultimate surprise on Friday by gifting her a brand new Lamborghini. However, it looks like he scared her in the process.

The "Bodak Yellow" artist explained she had been planning to go to Los Angeles but headed to Atlanta after hearing Offset had fainted. Luckily, it was just a ploy to get her back home for the surprise.

"You all don't even know how I feel, y'all 'cause I've been praying for the last two hours to every goddamn religion that there is like 'God, I hope this n----r is OK.' Why nobody answering my calls, acting funny? I don't want to raise my baby by myself. Jesus Christ, I hope everything is OK," she said in a video posted on Instagram.

Still, she wasn't too mad at her main man.

"I'm so happy," she said once she knew the truth. "Babe, I love you."

She then gave Kulture's father a kiss. However, she asked him not to scare her again.

"I'm happy and mad at the same time," she captioned the video. "I been crying and praying for like 2 hours. I love you babe. Thanks for the gift. Please don't scare me again you know I suffer from anxiety. LAMBTRUCK."

She also wrote she wanted to "make love and fight at the same time" alongside another video.