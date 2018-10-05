Gisele Bündchen "Fell in Love" With Tom Brady on Their First Date

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 5:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship is a story of love at first sight.

The supermodel told the tale of how their romance came to be on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The two met on a blind date in 2006.

"For some reason, everybody thought they needed to find me a boyfriend," she said. "So, actually, it was my third blind date."

After a few failed dinner dates with her other suitors, Bündchen decided to grab a drink with Brady, thinking she could come up with an easier exit strategy if the date was a dud. However, she soon learned this wouldn't be necessary.

"When I saw those kind eyes, I literally [fell] in love, like, right away," she recalled.

Still, their relationship didn't get off an easy start. The celebrity soon felt like her "world had been turned upside down" after she learned the quarterback's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his child.

"Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time," she wrote in her new book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. "But it was a time that brought about so much growth." 

In August 2007, Moynahan gave birth to a baby boy named Jack, whom Bündchen would later refer to as her "bonus child." The model claimed the birth made her "heart expand in ways I didn't know was possible." She also wrote that Jack "has been a huge gift and blessing." 

Bündchen and Brady married in 2009. They've since welcomed two more kids: Vivian and Benjamin.

Read

Tom Brady Reacts to Gisele Bündchen's Revealing New Book Lessons

In addition to talking about her relationship, Bündchen opened up to Fallon about her anxiety. In her book, she revealed she considered suicide years ago after experiencing panic attacks. 

"I feel like I was very judgmental of myself for feeling the things I was feeling," she told Fallon about her past experiences with anxiety. "Because I felt like my life—I have a great family, I have a great relationship, I have a great job—like, why should I feel this way? I didn't want to tell anyone because I was just feeling like I'm not allowed to have a problem, you know? And then I kind of held it in. Then, finally, the bubble burst and then you have to deal with things."

Watch the video to see Bündchen's interview.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tom Brady , Gisele Bundchen , The Tonight Show , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie's Fiancé Jack Brooksbank Says He's "Terrified" Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom Posts Touching Tribute to His Grandma Who Will "Pass Soon"

Zac Brown, Shelly Brown

Zac Brown and Wife Shelly Separate After 12 Years of Marriage

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

PCAs Finalist Mandy Moore's Road to This Is Us: See Her Best Roles!

Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who

Doctor Who's Long, Long Road to a Female Star

Donald Trump, Toilet Paper, Air Force One

Donald Trump Boards Air Force One With Toilet Paper Stuck to His Shoe

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Tells Khloe and Kourtney They Look Like "F--king Clowns" During Trip to Japan on KUWTK

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.