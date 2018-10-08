22 Cute Halloween Costumes If You Don't Want to Go Full-Out

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 12:05 PM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Halloween PLT

Make no mistake, dressing up for Halloween is a big commitment because what you wear says a lot about you.

But what if you don't want to go full-out? After all, if you're someone who celebrates the season, you probably have a handful of festive parties to attend. But let's be real: What you sport the night of is not the same look you don at the office bash. So how do you dress up without getting dolled up all the way? With a little help from your PrettyLittleThing fam, that's how.

 Maybe you go for a sexy neon skeleton dress for a Halloween-themed birthday dinner, or keep it low-key with a sassy Boo'd Up slogan tee. On the other hand, perhaps you simply want to throw on a pair of lacy bunny ears and call it a day.

No matter the mood, we've got you with these 22 easy but cute Halloween must-haves.

Devil Slogan Bodysuit

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING RED DEVIL SLOGAN JERSEY THONG BODYSUIT, £12

Creepy Doll Face Stickers

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CREEPY DOLL HALLOWEEN STICKERS, £3

Boo'd Up T-Shirt

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE WHITE BOOD UP T-SHIRT, £10

Cat Print Bodycon Dress

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK CAT PRINT BODYCON DRESS, £15

Freaky Friday Oversized T-Shirt

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK FREAKY FRIDAY PRINTED OVERSIZED T-SHIRT, £10

Wicked Printed Bodycon Dress

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING ORANGE WICKED PRINTED BODYCON DRESS, £12

Tiger Print Bodysuit

BUY IT:  PRETTTYLITTLETHING BURNT ORANGE TIGER PRINT SQUARE NECK BODYSUIT, £12

Metallic Blood Drip Crop Top

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK METALLIC BLOOD DRIP FOIL HIGH NECK CROP TOP, £12

Wonder Woman Face Jewels

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING THE GYPSY SHRINE WONDER WOMAN ALL IN ONE JEWEL, £15

I'm a Ghost Duh Halloween Nightie

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING I'M A GHOST, DUH HALLOWEEN WHITE NIGHTIE, £12

Neon Skeleton Print Dress

BUY IT:  BLACK NEON SKELETON PRINT LONG SLEEVE BODYCON DRESS, £15

Cobweb Halloween Face Stickers

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING DIAMANTE COBWEB HALLOWEEN STICKERS, £3

Black Skeleton Bodysuit

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING MORTICIA BLACK SKELETON BODYSUIT, £12

Bat Print Cycling Shorts

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK BAT PRINT CYCLING SHORT, £12

Blue Sequin Mermaid Bodysuit

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING LINDIE BLUE SEQUIN MERMAID LACE UP SIDE THONG BODYSUIT, £28

Red Glitter Stickers

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING THE GYPSY SHRINE RED GLITTER STICKER, £6.50

Metallic Bat Bodysuit

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK FOIL BAT PRINTED JERSEY LONG SLEEVE BODYSUIT, £15

Skeleton Halter Crop Top

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK SKELETON PRINTED HALTERNECK CROP TOP, £8

Lace Veil Bunny Ears

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE LACE VEIL BUNNY EARS, £8

Zombie Hands Bodycon Dress

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK ZOMBIE HANDS SLOGAN BODYCON DRESS, £15

Do Your Fang T-Shirt Dress

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK JERSEY DO YOUR FANG T-SHIRT DRESS, £15

Witch Hat

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING ADULT WITCH FEATHERS & FLOWERS HAT, £8

And if you do want to go big with your All Hallow's Eve costume? PrettyLittleThing has got plenty head-to-toe getups, too!

