What It Really Takes to Make Saturday Night Live Happen Each Week

At 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, with only 65 hours until showtime, Eugene Lee, the show's production designer since day one, and his team get to work on constructing the sets from the Stiegelbauer Associates shop in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. With time limited and upwards of 13 sets to be built, Lee pays no mind to budget constraints. "That's the fun of it, isn't it? Can you do it every time? I don't know anything about the budget," he told the Village Voice in 2017. "You have to spend what you have to spend."

Meanwhile, back at 30 Rock, costumes, wigs and make-up are starting to be designed as director Don Roy King steps in to begin blocking and rehearsals with cast and crew. All the while, the writers are frantically re-writing their sketches, making sure they're as funny as can be. "What we read on Wednesday is not what airs on Saturday night at all," associate producer Janine DeVito remarked in Creating Saturday Night Live: Control Room ,a 2017 BTS featurette released on YouTube. "Like sometimes, it is completely different."

Thursday also marks the first day that the week's musical guests arrive on set to begin their rehearsals. That afternoon, they'll shoot their promo with the host and various cast members before they and the host pose for those iconic photo cards that lead out of every commercial break.

Blocking and rehearsals continue into Friday. And any pre-taped sketch? It's filmed that day, too, with editing happening overnight.