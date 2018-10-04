Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Documents Son Kaiser's Surgery to Remove Adenoids

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 3:46 PM
Jenelle Evans' son Kaiser had undergo his first surgery this week.
The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos of 4-year-old Kaiser in the hospital. "My poor bubba! After many many doctors appointments and tests... Kaiser had to get tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed like I did when I was little," Evans, 26, wrote to her social media followers. "Hearing test showed his hearing was down by 40% and now his ears have already improved, super happy for him!"
"Prayers please for a speedy recovery, thanks!" Evans concluded her post, adding the hashtags #MommasBoy #FirstSurgery #EarTubesSurgery #Adenoidectomy.
Jenelle shares son Kaiser with her ex, Nathan Griffith. Earlier this week, the exes, who are in an ongoing custody battle, got into an argument over their son on Twitter.
Late last month, Nathan posted the transcription of a voicemail Jenelle allegedly left him, in which she asks why his mom is "answering the phone." Nathan wrote along with the screenshot, "Well that's new to me then... Why are you calling from a unknown number? I might not be blocked but I definitely don't know your new number then (one of many that you get every month). Lawyer? I can definitely assure you my lawyer has not withdrawn from the case! #stoplying."
Why don’t you try calling your son instead of posting this? Lol you still haven’t called even tho you love to bitch on here. This is getting ridiculous with you.— Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) October 2, 2018
In response, Jenelle tweeted Nathan this week, "Why don't you try calling your son instead of posting this? Lol you still haven't called even tho you love to bitch on here. This is getting ridiculous with you."
She then added, "Want to see the paperwork from your lawyer sent to me?! I'll text you if since I don't blast everything on here."
Evans is also mom to son Jace, 9, and daughter Ensley, 1.
