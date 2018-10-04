Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Couple Style Goals—Shop Their Look!

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 2:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: The Weeknd, Bella Hadid

PC / BACKGRID

Bella Hadid and The Weekndare couple goals in coordinating looks.

The model and her significant other left Bella's NYC apartment for an afternoon together in an adorable fashion. Although they're wearing different brands and colors, their looks are quite similar. Bella wore a black long-sleeve graphic T-shirt from the streetwear brand Rhude with light blue denim, Nike sneakers and a black shoulder bag. The singer chose a cream graphic sweatshirt, distressed denim and Puma x Poloroid sneakers. Essentially, they're wearing the same outfit.

Both shirts could technically belong to The Weeknd, but Bella looks good in the unisex style. Whether she grabbed the shirt in a rush for her date or decided to match her beau, it's a look that we're glad is in on trend for women and men. It's comfortable, easy to put together and in style. Plus, with the rise of genderless fashion, your significant other's closet is now open for business—have fun!

Photos

9 Streetwear Brands That Make Celebs Look Cool

If you're thinking about taking on this millennial couple style, here's how: Find cool graphic T-shirts or sweatshirts that are slight oversized from the hottest streetwear brands, then pair them with boyfriend jeans or men's denim (like Kendall Jenner did here) and sneakers. Once your outfit is complete, repeat those steps for your loved one. 

Having trouble finding Bella-level T-shirts? Shop unisex streetwear below!

ESC: The Weekend and Bella Hadid

Diamond Supply Co.

Cheetah Long Sleeve Tee - Olive, Now $46

ESC: The Weekend and Bella Hadid

Off-White

Printed Cotton-Jersey Top, Now $360

ESC: The Weekend and Bella Hadid

The Weekend

XO Lip Long Sleeve, Now $32

Article continues below

ESC: The Weekend and Bella Hadid

Palace

P(iss) Head Crew Black, Now $118

ESC: The Weekend and Bella Hadid

Urban Outfitters

The Simple Life Tee, Now $34

ESC: The Weekend and Bella Hadid

Pacsun

Never Ending Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Now $27.95

Article continues below

ESC: The Weekend and Bella Hadid

Daniel Patrick

LA Hoodie, Now $275

ESC: The Weekend and Bella Hadid

Urban Outfitters

A$AP Ferg Long Sleeve Tee, Now $39

ESC: The Weekend and Bella Hadid

Pacsun

Insight Rasta Stripe Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Now $55

Article continues below

ESC: The Weekend and Bella Hadid

Rhude

Sugarland Tee, Now $152

ESC: The Weekend and Bella Hadid

Fashion Nova

Cali Wrap Long Sleeve Tee, Now $19.99

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Style , VG , Shopping
Latest News
ESC: Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Says You Only Need 2 Makeup Products

Shopping: Fall Boots Under $50

10 Incredibly Affordable Fall Boots Under $50

ESC: Best Dressed, Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Shares an Unexpected Denim Piece That Looks Good on Every Woman

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Leather Skirt and $100 Top Are the Fall Staples Every Boss Needs

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

12 Comfy Boyfriend Jeans for All Body Types

ESC: Ayesha Curry

Jessica Alba Shares Why Ayesha Curry Is the Perfect Honest Company Ambassador

ESC: Emma Stone

Emma Stone's Hairstylist Shares 4 Weather-Proof Tips for Red Carpet Hair

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.