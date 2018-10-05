Surprise! Paige Has a Secret Boyfriend and Thinks He's "The One" on Total Divas

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 6:00 AM

Has Paige found the one?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, the retired WWE star reveals she is happily in a new romance, but is trying to keep the relationship under wraps. To complicate matters further, Nia Jax is eager to set Paige up with her brother!

"Mr. Kalan is actually my boyfriend," the Total Divas star confesses to the cameras. "Me and Kalan have wanted to keep it private because we just wanted to have our own little world for a second. I'm really happy and I didn't want anything to interfere in this relationship, anything to ruin this relationship, because I've finally found a guy where I feel like he's the one."

However, Paige's bestie has become suspicious about her love life as the Australian born wrestler previously spotted Kalan walking around the 26-year-old's home.

Paige then reveals she was able to squash Nia's suspicions by calling Kalan the "maintenance guy."

"Think it's that time in the relationship where you might start telling your friends what's going on?" Kalan inquires to Paige. "It's strange, it's a little strange."

"Yeah, no, I don't know," the British athlete responds. "I just don't know how I'm gonna tell them, honestly."

Per Paige, she just doesn't think she's "ready" for this truth-bomb and wants to be "alone" with her new beau for the time being. Will Paige be able to keep her significant other a secret for much longer?

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m. on E!

