Watch Mischa Barton Shade MTV's Reality TV Shows Before Joining The Hills

In reality, everyone can have a change of heart, right?

Yesterday afternoon, news broke that Mischa Barton would be joining The Hills reboot when it premieres on MTV in 2019.

"The secret's out... I'm joining the cast of The Hills," the actress shared on Instagram. "When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The O.C., it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter."

As soon as the news broke, fans immediately sounded off on the show's new addition. And yes, they also found a clip of Mischa discussing reality TV.

A clip from ITV2 has resurfaced that shows Mischa being interviewed by Fearne Cotton for a documentary. While driving around Los Angeles, The O.C. star just so happens to discuss the onslaught of reality TV shows appearing.  

Photos

The Hills Stars' Babies' Cutest Pics

"Would you go back in time and do The O.C. again?" Fearne asked.

"I don't know. I mean it's one of those things that I don't think you can really ask yourself because as fun as it was and as cool as it was, it spawned all these kind of reality TV shows like the real O.C. and the real Laguna or whatever and that's gotten a bit out of control and I don't think that's supporting anything too positive," Mischa replied. "For me, it's a bit funny because I feel like I almost aided the problem for young girls and for that genre."

MTV previously ran Laguna Beach that was referred to as "The Real OC." The show would later produce a spin-off called The Hills. Fast-forward to today, and the show is coming back with several old cast members.

Ultimately, this isn't the first time Mischa has explored reality TV. She previously competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2016. The actress lasted three episodes with pro dancer partner Artem Chigvintsev before being eliminated.

"Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad. I got told off by my dancer," she told The Ringer. "I was so confused by it. It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off."

But with a new show comes new possibilities. As they say, the rest is still unwritten when it comes to this opportunity.

