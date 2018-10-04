Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Latest Rehab Stint

Ben Affleck is speaking out for the first time since entering rehab for treatment.

The star released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care."

The statement continues, "The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others."

"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment," he explains. "It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure."