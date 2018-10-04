EXCLUSIVE!

Tom Hardy Reveals What His Son Really Thinks About His Venom Role

  • By
    &

by Anna Von Oehsen | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 11:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Talk about a harsh critic!

Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williamsand Tom Hardysat down with E! News to talk about their new movie Venom and shared some of the feedback they've been receiving from their loved ones.

One of these performance reviews came from Hardy's young son, Louis, and it looks like his 10-year-old offspring wasn't afraid to give it to his dad straight.

According to Hardy, Louis saw the movie and did not approve of Tom's work. "This is an honest human being," he said with a laugh, "so yeah the die-hard fan compared to the 10 year old boy. One cannot lie to the dog or the child, you know. They see straight through your fantasies."

Though Hardy admitted his son is "the fiercest critic," he also said Louis helped inspire the role.

"[Louis] has factual knowledge, and it's very important that I observed and reflected that knowledge correctly in my work," the actor said about his young comic book aficionado. "So, it's really cool." 

Williams agreed "[your kids] are the most important audience."

When asked if her daughter was excited about her mom being in a superhero movie, the Manchester by the Sea star revealed Matilda Ledger, 12, wasn't super interested in this genre.

"She's still pretty hung up about The Greatest Showman," Williams staid with a smile. "She's still living there pretty much non-stop."

Read

Tom Hardy's Transformation in the Venom Trailer Will Terrify You

Watch the video to see more of the interview.

Venom comes to theaters Friday, Oct. 5.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tom Hardy , Celeb Kids , Michelle Williams , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories , Interviews , wochit , Exclusives
Latest News
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

How Lady Gaga Overcame the Toughest Years of Her Life to Come Back Better Than Ever in A Star Is Born

Chris Evans, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Chris Evans Wraps Up Avengers 4 With "Emotional" Goodbye

Pooch Hall

Ray Donovan Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall Arrested for DUI and Child Endangerment

Diet Coke

Diet Coke Trolls Pumpkin Spice Fans With "Can't Even" Drink

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Phillippe, Tennessee James Toth, Jim Toth, Sing Premiere

Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Take Son's Reading Day Event to "New Levels"

ESC: Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Says You Only Need 2 Makeup Products

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Shares Uplifting Message for Those Who've Been "Brutally Broken"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.