Will and Grace Returns and Everything Has Changed With New Relationships and Siblings?!

Will Truman and Grace Adler...step-siblings?
That's what's up in season two (or season 10) of Will & Grace, which begins tonight on NBC. However, it's not the only new dynamic the show is dealing with. Love is in the air, for some of the characters. Will's mom (Blythe Danner) and Grace's dad (Sydney Pollack) are now married, and Jack (Sean Hayes) is about to be married to his fiancé, Estefan (Brian Jordan Alvarez). And then there's Karen (Megan Mullally), who is getting a divorce from the never-seen Stan after being forced to pick between him and her secret lover, Malcolm (Alec Baldwin).
That's a lot of big changes happening, but the show itself isn't about to totally change.
"This season everyone is going off in different directions," Hayes told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos during a recent set visit to Will & Grace.
The relationship between Will's mom and Grace's dad is the spark that sets things off. "I think the secret to any show is how do you change things, but keep them the same," Eric McCormack said. "Because nobody wants things to change entirely, but we need fresh blood, we need fresh reasons to have new faces and just new things for the characters to experience."
In addition to Will and Grace (Debra Messing) being step-siblings and Jack's engagement, Will is now a law professor and Grace is running for office and finds a new love interest in Friends star David Schwimmer. "This character, Noah, is as far away from Ross as you could possibly get...Not even close. It's really exciting to see him play this role, because it is unlike any role that's been in the Will & Grace universe, and he's so great at it. It's a very complex character and they've got, like, sparks, it's an adult relationship," Messing teased.