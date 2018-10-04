Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Surprise Students at LeBron James' School

Thu., Oct. 4, 2018

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel made a surprise stop a school in Ohio this week.

While in town for his Man of the Woods Tour, the 37-year-old "Say Something" singer and the 36-year-old Sinner producer visited LeBron James' I Promise school in Akron. The school posted a series of sweet photos, showing the couple spending time with students and sharing a laugh with them, writing, "When @jtimberlake & @jessicabiel show up to @kingjames' #IPROMISE school to surprise his kids…we show them ALL the moves! #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE."

After seeing the photos on social media, James thanked the couple for taking the time to stop by the school. "[raise hand emoji] to @jtimberlake @JessicaBiel!! Thank you so much!!" James tweeted. "My kids was ecstatic!!"

The I Promise school, opened this year, is a public elementary school supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation.

James also shared photos from the couple's visit on Instagram, writing, "I SINCERELY Thank and Appreciate my brother @justintimberlake and his beautiful wife @jessicabiel on visiting my kids @ipromiseschool!! I bet they were so ecstatic to see you guys!! Well I bet the teachers and faculty was too! Ha! Looked like a great time. Means a lot to me for you guys to take time out of y'all busy schedule and I know it meant a lot to my kids too! THANK YOU GUYS AGAIN SO MUCH!!!! #JustKidsFromAkron #WeAreFamily."

After their stop in Ohio, the Timberlakes will head to Chicago for the next Man of the Woods concert on Friday.

