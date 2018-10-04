Lil' Kim Joins Christina Aguilera for an Unforgettable Concert Surprise

Christina Aguilera pulled out all the stops last night.

Political power couple Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were in the audience when the award-winning singer's Liberation Tour hit Radio City Music Hall in New York City, joining thousands of fans at the sold-out show. Aguilera kicked things off with "Maria," off her sixth studio album Liberation, before going back in the archives and segueing into "Genie in a Bottle" and "Dirrty."

Styled by Karen Clarkson, Aguilera modeled fashion-forward designs by Milligan Beaumont, Joshua Kim and Gareth Pugh as she whipped through hits like "Accelerate," "Ain't No Other Man," "Beautiful," "Can't Hold Us Down" "Express" and "Fall in Line." There were medleys ("Elastic Love," "Woohoo" and "Bionic") and covers ("It's a Man's Man's Man's World"), but perhaps the biggest surprises of the night came from the performers who joined her onstage.