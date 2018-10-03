American Horror Story: Apocalypse Explains A Whole Lot

It was backstory time on tonight's American Horror Story, and lucky for all of us, that backstory heavily featured our favorite witches.

A lot of this history we got was about how Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) became the supreme jerk he is now. He was raised by a satan worshipper played by Kathy Bates as a non-robot, and ended up in a school for warlocks (lead by Billy Porter Cheyenne Jackson, and Jon Jon Briones and conveniently located in the future bunker), where the school leaders were convinced he's the first ever male Supreme.

Three years before the bombs, the warlocks called on the Witches' Council to ask them to test Michael for Supreme-ness. Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) refused, laughing in their faces at their claims that it was time for female domination among the witches to end. She also admitted that she had desperately tried to save Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) from her fate in the Hotel Cortez, but she failed. So of course, Michael overheard and headed right on over to easily get Queenie right on out.