Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande and Post Malone Lead 2018 MTV Europe Music Award Nominations

by Lena Grossman | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 3:00 AM

Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Post Malone

Getty Images

Music's biggest names are heading to Spain in November for the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). 

Camila Cabelloleads the group of musicians with six nominations, including "Best Song" and "Best Artist." Ariana Grande and Post Malone aren't far behind with five nominations each. Other big names who received nods from the award show include Drake, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa and Hayley Kiyoko.

The 2018 MTV EMAs are heading to Spain as the show will be held on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre. Fans can start voting today for their favorites and go until Nov. 3 at 11:59 pm.

The award show is known to have some head-turning moments, such as last year when Rita Ora arrived wearing a bath robe and diamonds or when Travis Scott performed atop a giant bird.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 2018 MTV EMAs.

Best Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone

BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande: "no tears left to cry"
Camila Cabello: "Havana ft. Young Thug"
Childish Gambino: "This Is America"
Lil Dicky: "Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown"      
The Carters: "APES**T"

BEST SONG                        
Ariana Grande: "no tears left to cry"  
Bebe Rexha: "Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line"
Camila Cabello: "Havana ft. Young Thug"
Drake: "God's Plan"
Post Malone: "rockstar ft. 21 Savage"

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes

Best New
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez

Best Look
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone

BEST HIP HOP   
Drake   
Eminem               
Migos
Nicki Minaj         
Travis Scott

BEST LIVE                                           
Ed Sheeran        
Muse   
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters

BEST ROCK         
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2         

Taylor Swift, Fan, Proposal, Engagement

Instagram

BEST ALTERNATIVE        
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco         
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots            

BEST ELECTRONIC           
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers          

BIGGEST FANS
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST WORLD STAGE                                      
Clean Bandit: MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX: MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta: Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo: Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas: MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara: MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BEST PUSH        
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)    
Why Don't We (November 2017 )
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)      
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)      
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)           
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)           
Sigrid (June 2018)            
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)               
Bazzi (August 2018)        
Jorja Smith (September 2018)    

BEST US ACT (BEST LOCAL ACT*)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone

Good luck to all the nominees!

