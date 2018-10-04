Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande and Post Malone Lead 2018 MTV Europe Music Award Nominations

Music's biggest names are heading to Spain in November for the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Camila Cabelloleads the group of musicians with six nominations, including "Best Song" and "Best Artist." Ariana Grande and Post Malone aren't far behind with five nominations each. Other big names who received nods from the award show include Drake, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa and Hayley Kiyoko.

The 2018 MTV EMAs are heading to Spain as the show will be held on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre. Fans can start voting today for their favorites and go until Nov. 3 at 11:59 pm.

The award show is known to have some head-turning moments, such as last year when Rita Ora arrived wearing a bath robe and diamonds or when Travis Scott performed atop a giant bird.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 2018 MTV EMAs.