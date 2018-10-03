Lamar Odom's Manager Shuts Down Kidnapping Rumors

Lamar Odom was not kidnapped.

The 38-year-old former NBA star's manager is shutting down speculation that he was kidnapped over a gambling debt and held hostage back in June while visiting a woman named Savanna Waldrop in Portland.

"The kidnapping is false, it's a lie, it's made up," Odom's manager Zoul El Fassi tells E! News. "He does know her. He's not going to deny that but she was just a girl he used to party with."

Odom's publicist Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn also tells E! News, "We are aware of the false story circulating around regarding Lamar. We are not denying that Lamar does know this woman, however she was merely an acquaintance."