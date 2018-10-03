See Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire in Never-Before-Seen Clip

It has been four years since Robin Williams died, but he lives on in our memories and videos.

During his successful career, the actor brought to life a handful of iconic and unforgettable characters from films like Good Will Hunting and Jumanji. One role he is most recognized for is his depiction of the comedic nanny Mrs. Doubtfire. The 1993 film starring him and Sally Fields won Williams a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy.

Now, in honor of the comedian's lifetime achievement's, fans can view never-before-seen clips of the star from over the years. Time Life is releasing hundreds of videos of the actor, ranging from stand-up shows to interviews and even rare footage like the one above, in Robin Williams: Comic Genius.

Since his passing in 2014, numerous documentaries and films have honored the star, like HBO's Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. At the film's premiere earlier this year, Billy Crystal told E! News, "He was this big, hilarious kid and that's what I adored about him."