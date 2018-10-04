Kris Jenner Stuns Scott Disick With News of Her "Surprise" Facelift Plan for a Dear Friend

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 8:30 AM

Giving back.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner contemplates gifting her dear friend Sheila Kolker a facelift. To some, this may seem like an over-the-top present, but Kris believes her bestie has earned this lavish procedure after years of loyalty.

"I wanted to run something by you," Kris relays to Scott Disick at lunch. "I'm trying to figure out how to surprise Sheila with a facelift."

Per Kris, the gift isn't too outlandish as Sheila has "wanted to do this for years."

"I want to do this for her and be there for her like she's always been there for me," the mother of six admits to the KUTWK cameras.

Understandably, Scott is shocked upon hearing about Kris' planned present for Sheila. "You're giving out facelifts?" Kourtney Kardashian's ex quips.

Regardless, amid Scott's doubt, Kris says she's "so excited" about the idea.

"I mean, even though it's really a sweet gesture, are you at all nervous that you could offend her in any way?" Scott further expresses. "Is it like, ‘Hey! Your face looks old'?"

While Disick's comments cause Kris to have some doubts, she relays that she's just trying to show Sheila how much she loves her.

"If you told me that I needed something done, even if maybe I didn't, I would definitely go stare and look at whatever that was," the father of three continues.

Kris admits she understands where Scott is coming from since daughter Kim Kardashian does that to her "24/7."

"Kim does it to everybody in the world! You know, she catches everything," Mason Disick's dad concludes. "I don't really like looking at Kim."

Will this conversation deter Kris from gifting Sheila a facelift?

