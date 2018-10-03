The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Is Your New Harley Quinn

John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco already has her next TV gig lined up: She's the new Harley Quinn. Cuoco has signed on to star and executive producer the new Harley Quinn animated series for DC Universe, the new subscription streaming platform launched by DC Comics.
The Harley Quinn announcement and first look, which you can see below, was announced at New York Comic Con. The cast for Harley Quinn also includes Childrens Hospital veteran Lake Bell, Firefly's Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches of Powerless, Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove, Jason Alexander of Seinfeld fame, black-ish's Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad, Bojack Horseman veteran Natalie Morales, Community's Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader from American Housewife, Veep's Tony Hale, and Chris Meloni from Happy! and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Get a feel for the new show in the sneak peek above. DC also announced Matt Bomer would star in Doom Patrol alongside Brendan Fraser.
Along with Cuoco, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey serve as executive producers. No premiere date has been announced. Margot Robbie plays the character on the big screen.
Cuoco's time on The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end. The CBS comedy will sign off after 12 seasons on the air.
"This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang," Cuoco said on Instagram after the final season was announced.
As for what she'd like to see happen, "I'd like to learn Penny's last name," she joked, while appearing on The Talk. If not that, she wants "the elevator to be fixed."
The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on CBS.