Tom Brady Reacts to Gisele Bündchen's Revealing New Book Lessons

Tom Brady has Gisele Bundchen's back "always and forever."

The 41-year-old Patriots star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his reaction to his wife's new memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. "Congratulations on the launch of your new book!" Brady wrote alongside a photo of Bundchen. "I am so happy and excited for others to read such an inspirational story. You have overcome so much adversity and you take every challenge head on."

"Thank you for being such an incredible example of what is possible in this world," he continued. "Your humility, empathy and love for life is evident now more then ever. I am lucky to have you as my wife, and our kids are lucky to have you as their mother and protector!"