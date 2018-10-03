Connie Chung Shares Her Sexual Assault Story in Open Letter to Christine Blasey Ford

Connie Chung has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a family doctor when she was in her 20s.

In an open letter to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who testified last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee with sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the broadcast journalist details her own experience with sexual assault and how it changed her life forever. "I, too, was sexually assaulted — not 36 years ago but about 50 years ago," Chung begins her letter, published in the Washington Post Wednesday. "I have kept my dirty little secret to myself. Silence for five decades. The molester was our trusted family doctor. What made this monster even more reprehensible was that he was the very doctor who delivered me on Aug. 20, 1946. I'm 72 now."

"It was the 1960s. I was in college. The sexual revolution was in full swing. The exact date and year are fuzzy. But details of the event are vivid — forever seared in my memory," Chung continues. "Am I sure who did it? Oh yes, 100 percent. I was a cool college coed but not that cool. I was still a virgin in the '60s. I did advance to the so-called heavy petting stage, short of intercourse. I assumed that would come next."