Why Miley Cyrus Completely Flipped Her Life Upside Down After All the Bangerz Madness

"People were so shocked by some of the things that I did," she continued. "It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men...It's no wonder that a lot of people lose their way and lose who they really are because they always have people telling them who to be."

By the time she took her seat in this big red spinning chairs when her first of two non-consecutive seasons of The Voice debuted in the fall of 2016, the world saw a more demure Miley. It was a Miley who was no longer looking to provoke, a Miley who had changed once more.

"It became something that was expected of me. I didn't want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, 'F--k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.' But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized," she told Harper's.

And as tends to happen for trendsetting provocateur, the shtick had been co-opted by way too many copycats. "Even at the Met Gala, everyone had their boobs out, everyone had their ass out, so what's punk about that now?" she continued. "It's more punk actually for me to not."