Kate Hudson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Daughter With Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is one happy mama.

The actress and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed daughter Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa on Wednesday. Hudson and Fujikawa shared the happy news on Instagram, where they explained the inspiration behind the newborn's name. "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie), after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," Hudson explains. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

She added, "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

In April, the pair happily announced they were having a daughter by sharing a video of the baby's gender reveal. At the time, Kate told her followers all about the "most sick first trimester" she endured and how difficult it was to keep her pregnancy a secret, but said, "my kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited!"