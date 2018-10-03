Kate Hudson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Daughter With Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is one happy mama.
The actress and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed daughter Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa on Wednesday. Hudson and Fujikawa shared the happy news on Instagram, where they explained the inspiration behind the newborn's name. "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie), after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," Hudson explains. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."
She added, "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."
In April, the pair happily announced they were having a daughter by sharing a video of the baby's gender reveal. At the time, Kate told her followers all about the "most sick first trimester" she endured and how difficult it was to keep her pregnancy a secret, but said, "my kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited!"
After revealing the exciting news, the actress returned to social media to share many pics of her growing baby bump.
The new addition to the family comes over a year after the two started dating, despite being friends for well over a decade. They were introduced to one another by Kate's best friends Sara Foster and Erin Foster, who happen to be Danny's step-sisters. "The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder," the actress reminisced on their anniversary last year.
She continued, "A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter."
"So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it's been truly incredible," she gushed.
The couple's daughter joins Ryder Robinson, 14, and Bingham Bellamy, 6, who came from Hudson's previous relationships.
Sara Foster spoke with E! News at the Bumble BFF and The Tot back to school block party before Hudson gave birth, and described why this baby has such an important connection to her family. Foster called the newborn "really special" because Fujikawa's father is her stepfather. "We've been friends since high school, so my stepfather always loved Kate," Foster explained. "I have to image that he's up there looking down going, 'I can't believe my granddaughter's mother is Kate!' I mean it's really beautiful."
Fujikawa and Hudson's baby joins an elaborate Hollywood family tree. Foster's dad is David Foster, the music producer now engaged to Katharine McPhee. Sara Foster also spoke about how she knows the newborn will be dazzlingly attractive. "Kate's daughter is going to be so beautiful. Danny is so handsome and she's so beautiful. It's going to be a very loved baby with a very large family," she told E! News.
Congratulations to the happy family!