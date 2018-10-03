EXCLUSIVE!

Jessica Alba Opens Up About Life as a Working Mom With Three Kids

by Anna Von Oehsen | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 12:26 PM

Jessica Alba is a busy woman!

While celebrating recent announcements for The Honest Company, including new and improved diapers, a collaboration with Sugarfina, and brand ambassador Ayesha Curry, E! News caught up with the co-founder of the consumer goods franchise to discuss how she balances everything going on at home and in the office.

Jessica and her husband, Cash Warren, are the proud parents of daughters Honor Warren, 10, and Haven Warren, 7, and son Hayes Warren, 9 months. The actress says raising three kids has taught her "the art of multitasking, but also really being in the moment and being present." Though things can get hectic between mom duties and work, she also recognizes how valuable that one-on-one time is with loved ones, saying, "It's so important."

In fact, now that the girls are older, they have been taking more responsibility around the house to help their parents.

Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe Share Beauty and Style Hacks for the Busy Mom

"It's just nice for the kids to feel involved and feel like they're participating in the day to day...As they grow and mature, they get to do more and more things," Jessica says. For instance, middle child Haven has sparked an interest in cooking and loves whipping up pancakes and eggs for the family, while her big sister helps her mom care for baby Hayes. Needless to say, the actress is super proud that her daughters have grown up to be really good girls.

So, how does she do it all? "I have a great support system and a great husband, and a great team at Honest, and I'm working with L.A.'s Finest," the businesswoman explains. Jessica emphasizes how important it is to surround yourself with good people who are passionate about what they are doing, day in and day out.

Jessica Alba, Instagram

Jessica Alba/Instagram

Still, Jessica and Cash make sure to set aside one-on-one time for each other. "We definitely like to carve out time with each other. It's not always so formal like we have to go to a restaurant and have a date night...It's just spending time and having a giggle and reviewing the day," the Planet of the Apps mentor says. "I mean, that's just as important as anything else." Some of the couple's more low-key versions of date night include "Netflix and chilling" and even playing video games together.

Will the Alba-Warren family welcome a Baby No. 4 one day? Watch the video to find out Jessica's response, along with more details on how she juggles work and family life.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

